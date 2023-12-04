Kiran Ashfaque ties the knot, pictures, videos go viral

Model and ex-wife of A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque tied the knot for the second time on Sunday, and pictures & videos from the intimate affair are all over the internet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Model-turned-actor Kiran Ashfaque married Hamza Ali Chaudhary in a private affair in Lahore yesterday and visuals from the ceremony went viral on social media, much before the bride turned to her official Instagram handle with the professional pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

As seen in the widely-circulated glimpses of her day-time wedding on social media, the ‘Khasara’ actor opted for an all-white ensemble from her own clothing brand, while Chaudhary also twinned with his bride in a similar palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Speaking of Hamza Ali Chaudhary, he is an ex-cricketer and a corporate lawyer by profession. He is also a seasoned politician, associated with the Pakistan People’s Party, and represents the party in Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Reacting to the pictures, while thousands of social users extended their good wishes to the couple for this new phase of life, a section of netizens once again targeted Kiran and shamed her for moving on with her life after divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

For the unversed, Kiran Ashfaque previously married Imran Ashraf in 2018, while their only son together, Roham was born in 2020. Last year, the ex-partners announced their divorce in a joint statement on social media.

Following the separation, the celebrity openly spoke about the reasons for their divorce and even urged her followers to never change their lifestyle for others, as she did and has regrets.

Kiran Ashfaque reveals her obsession