‘I feel beautiful when…’: Kiran Haq

TV actor Kiran Haq wins the internet with her latest reel going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, Kiran Haq treated her thousands of followers with a new reel, probably shot during the filming of her new project. "I feel beautiful when I'm at peace with myself," read the caption of the reel, with a victory emoji.

Dressed in a peach and gold, embellished outfit by a local designer duo, Sunnia Manahil, Haq is seen posing for pictures in the clip, while the Bollywood track ‘Tere Bin’ from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s action flick, ‘Simmba’, played in the background.

Thousands of her fans on the Gram watched the reel within hours and showered their love for the celebrity in the form of likes and comments.

It is worth mentioning here that Kiran Haq is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase on her official Instagram account, where she often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Haq was last seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, alongside Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari and Areej Mohyudin.

