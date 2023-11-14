Kinza Hashmi’s lip-sync reel breaks the internet

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi broke the internet with her stunning looks in the new viral lip-sync reel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday evening, Kinza Hashmi treated her millions of followers on the social platform with a new mirror selfie reel, mouthing the lyrics of the Punjabi track ‘Safar’ by Indian musicians Mix Singh (Harmeet Singh) and Juss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Hashmi captioned the video simply with a single, hand-fan emoji, which was watched by a million Instagrammers in less than 24 hours. The reel was also reposted by several Instagram pages and received love from her admirers in the form of likes and comments.

Earlier this week, she also posted a clip of herself from a movie theatre, dressed in a stunning, all-red gown and bold, statement lips to match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Apart from being a social media darling with over 8.5 million followers on her fun yet glam-filled Instagram handle, Kinza Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.

On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

Areej Mohyudin wins social media with funny reel