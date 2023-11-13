Areej Mohyudin wins social media with funny reel

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin won over netizens with her cuteness in a funny reel going viral on social media sites.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Areej Mohyudin entertained her thousands of followers with a new reel, mimicking a funny script.

“Sometimes I just want someone to hug me and say, ‘I know it’s hard but it’s gonna be okay,'” she lip-synced in the video, with a sad expression on her face, before getting into a merrier mood and continued, “‘Here is chocolate and 10 million dollars.'”

A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

The celebrity posted the video on her Instagram feed without any captions, which has been watched by thousands of users of the social site. A number of her fans also showered their love on the viral video with likes and comments for Mohyudin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently being seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series about black magic, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Friday in prime time on ARY Digital.

