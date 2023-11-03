Washma Fatima is ‘looking like a wow’ in new reel: Watch

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima hopped on the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend with a new mashup reel.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday night, actor-influencer Washma Fatima posted a new reel of herself, following yet another viral social media trend. The mashup clip of a bunch of her glam looks had the popular audio ‘just looking like a wow’ in the background.

Sharing the reel on her feed, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor wrote, “Had to do it,” with a facepalm emoji.

The video was watched by thousands of her followers on Gram and was reposted by several entertainment pages. The post also received numerous likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

The now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users last month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quick to be turned into a meme and numerous social users including Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra used the viral audio to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ with A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

