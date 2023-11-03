‘Just looking like a wow…’: KL Rahul showers compliments on wife Athiya Shetty

Indian cricket team’s batter KL Rahul hopped on the social media bandwagon ‘just looking like a wow’ to heap compliments on wife, actor Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul went all ‘just looking like a wow’ on his wife, Shetty, in the comments section of her latest Instagram post for a jewellery brand.

Taking to her Instagram feed earlier this week, the ‘Hero’ debutante posted a new set of her pictures, dressed in her traditional best, comprising a yellow and turquoise sharara suit with a dupatta. She styled the fit with endorsing jewels, subtle glam makeup and a flower-adorned hair bun. Reacting to the photos, Rahul commented, “So beautiful …. So elegant… just looking like a woaw!!” Shetty replied to her husband’s comment with, “I can hear you” and a laughing tears emoji. For the unversed, Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty’s only daughter, actor Athiya Shetty got married to Indian star cricketer KL Rahul in January this year.

Meanwhile, the now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users last month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quick to be turned into a meme and numerous social users including Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra used the viral audio to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

