Kiran Rao eyes Oscars entry for ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Filmmaker Kiran Rao hopes that her acclaimed film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, produced by her ex-husband and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will be named India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Bollywood filmmaker Kiran Rao is hopeful for her sophomore directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ to be considered for India’s official entry at the prestigious Academy Awards 2025.

“My dream would be fulfilled if it was if it would go [to Oscars],” she said speaking to an Indian media outlet. “But it’s a process, and I’m hoping it’ll [Laapataa Ladies] be considered.”

“I’m sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things,” Rao added.

Notably, Rao’s comedy-drama ‘Laapataa Ladies’, starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Ravi Kishan, follows a heartwarming yet empowering tale of two brides, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey after their weddings. It promotes the idea of gender equality in the rural areas of India along with the importance of women’s education and empowerment.

The title was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, in September last year, before it opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences upon theatrical release in March this year. However, despite the acclaim, it managed to earn only a meagre total of INR25 crores, over the entire Box Office run.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ then premiered on streaming giant Netflix in April.