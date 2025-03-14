Kiran Rao shares first post after Aamir Khan goes official with Gauri

Kiran Rao, ex-wife of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared her first post after the actor confirmed relationship with Gauri Spratt.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day earlier, the ‘3 Idiots’ star surprised fans when he introduced his ladylove for the first time.

During a chat with journalists on the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan revealed that he first met his girlfriend 25 years ago, however, they lost touch in the following years.

Khan recalled reconnecting with Gauri Spratt a couple of years ago, saying that they have been together for 18 months now.

Now, his ex-wife Kiran Rao has dropped a social media post to share a birthday post for him.

The Bollywood filmmaker shared a couple of snaps, showing them enjoying each other’s company.

Read more: Aamir Khan, 60, spills third marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

“HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! Thank you for hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you!” Kiran Rao wrote in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

It is to be noted here that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met while working together on the sets of ‘Lagaan.’

They tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed a son, however, they parted ways in 2021.

Before his marriage to Rao, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and the two have two children – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

The Bollywood superstar’s first marriage ended in 2002.

Meanwhile, report said that Khan’s new girlfriend Gauri Spratt resides in Bengaluru and has been married before. She has a six-year-old son.