Actor Kiran Tabeir’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Kiran Tabeir shared her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram which went viral.

Kiran Tabeir was smiling in the picture gallery. The celebrity was wearing a blue outfit.

The photos got thousands of likes from the photo and video-sharing application’s users. They posted heartwarming comments on her post.

A user said she was his favourite actor while another prayed of her smiling and staying happy. A third user called her gorgeous while the fourth stated that the actor was attractive.

She has millions of followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

Recently, she shared images of her wearing a black top with matching shades along with blue trousers. The pictures went viral on the internet.

Kiran Tabeer has worked in many superhit projects. Her performance in Ghayal and Meri Baji was praised by fans and critics alike.

The Ghayal star got married to Ali Hamza Safdar back in 2011.

