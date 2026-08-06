LOS ANGELES, August 6, 2026: Actor Kit Connor is reportedly Marvel Studios’ first choice to play Cyclops in the upcoming X-Men film, according to foreign media reports.

Reports said Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier held meetings and screen tests with multiple actors over the past few months. Sources added that after screen tests in July, the studio decided last week to move forward with Connor for the role of Scott Summers.

Neither Marvel Studios nor representatives for the actor have commented on the reports, so no official announcement has been made yet.

The development comes as casting for Marvel’s new X-Men project gains momentum. Actress Samara Weaving is also reported to be under consideration for the role of Emma Frost, with sources saying the studio prioritized her after meeting several candidates.

Who is Cyclops?

Cyclops, real name Scott Summers, first appeared in 1963 in X-Men comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He is one of the franchise’s most central characters and is known as the team leader. The character fires powerful optic blasts from his eyes, which he controls using a special visor and glasses.

James Marsden played Cyclops in the original X-Men trilogy in the 2000s, while Tye Sheridan portrayed a younger version in later films. Marsden is also set to return as Cyclops in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. However, Marvel is introducing a new cast for the standalone X-Men film.

Fans have been waiting for a new X-Men movie since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. The Fox X-Men franchise was among Marvel’s most successful series, spawning multiple films and Wolverine spin-offs.

Work on the new film accelerated last year after Jake Schreier was hired as director, with Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo attached to write the script.

Connor’s profile has risen sharply in recent years. He gained global recognition for Netflix’s Heartstopper and later appeared in Heartstopper Forever. He was also part of Alex Garland’s film Warfare and is slated to star in the upcoming video game adaptation Elden Ring.

If the reports are accurate, Connor would be the third actor to play Cyclops in a Marvel X-Men film.

Also Read: Samara Weaving lands key Emma Frost role in Marvel Studios film