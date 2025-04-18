KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty reveal baby girl’s name with adorable image

India batter KL Rahul, currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025, and his wife, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, revealed their baby girl’s name.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, in a joint Instagram post on March 24.

KL Rahul missed DC’s game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025, with reports saying that he wanted to be there with his wife.

The DC batter and Athiya Shetty have now revealed they named their daughter Evaarah.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the couple shared a picture of themselves with their newborn.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God,” read the caption of their post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Earlier, KL Rahul’s father-in-law, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, shared a heartfelt post for the India batter on his birthday.

“Brother for Ahan, life partner for Tia, and a son for Mana and me. Wishing our most cherished gift a very, very happy birthday @klrahul,” the Bollywood actor wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo with the DC batter and son Ahan Shetty.

It is worth noting here that KL Rahul has played for Indian Premier League franchises such as RCB, PBKS, and LSG before joining DC for the ongoing IPL 2025.

Throughout his IPL career, the wicketkeeping batter has amassed 4,921 runs at an average of 45.99, with a strike rate of 135.45 in 137 matches.