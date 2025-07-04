Czech mountaineer who summited Mount Everest and K2, dies on Nanga Parbat

CHILAS: Klara Kolouchova, a renowned mountaineer and the first woman from the Czech Republic to summit Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga, has died while attempting to scale Nanga Parbat, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Diamir, Nizamuddin, Klara Kolouchova fell from a height between Camp One and Camp Two during her ascent of the world’s ninth-highest peak.

Nanga Parbat, often referred to as the “Killer Mountain,” is infamous for its difficulty and high fatality rate among climbers.

A search operation is currently underway to recover her body, with helicopters involved in the effort. However, authorities report facing significant challenges due to the extreme altitude and terrain.

Kolouchova had previously conquered five 8,000-meter peaks, including the three highest mountains on Earth. Tragically, her dream of summiting Nanga Parbat remained unfulfilled.

In 2023, a Spanish climber lost his life during an attempt to scale the world’s ninth-highest peak, Nanga Parbat, ARY News reported, quoting police.

A group of climbers was attempting to scale the Nanga Parbat, which at 8,125 metres (26,660 feet), the world’s ninth-highest peak.

The police said the Spanish mountaineer died at Nanga Parbat Base Camp number 5 due to a heart attack.