Spanish climber dies during Nanga Parbat expedition

CHILAS: Spanish climber lost his life during an attempt to scale the world’s ninth-highest peak, Nanga Parbat, ARY News reported, quoting police.

A group of climbers was attempting to scale the Nanga Parbat, which at 8,125 metres (26,660 feet), the world’s ninth-highest peak.

The police said the Spanish mountaineer died at Nanga Parbat Base Camp number 5 due to a heart attack.

Last year, the Pakistan Army rescued two climbers who were stranded after submitting Nanga Parbat, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On July 6, mountaineer Shehroze Kashif and his partner Fazal Ali were spotted returning to base camp 3 of the Nanga Parbat, a day after he went missing following scaling the ninth-highest mountain

According to the ISPR, both the climbers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali were rescued in Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopter, which landed near Jaglot safely.