Pakistan Army rescues stranded climbers from Nanga Parbat: ISPR

GILGIT: The Pakistan Army has rescued two climbers who were stranded after submitting Nanga Parbat, the 9th highest peak in the world, reported ARY News, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On July 6, mountaineer Shehroze Kashif and his partner Fazal Ali were spotted returning to base camp 3 of the Nanga Parbat, a day after he went missing following scaling the ninth highest mountain

According to the ISPR, both the climbers Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali were rescued in Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopter, which landed near Jaglot safely.

Both Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali are fit and sound, the ISPR said.

Pakistan army, since Wednesday, was coordinating a high-risk rescue operation to evacuate stranded mountaineers who were stuck at Nanga Parbat.

According to ISPR, Pakistan army aviation helicopters and a ground search team comprising high-altitude porters were employed to rescue the mountaineers.

Pakistan army aviation pilots, in a daring attempt, flew two helicopter missions despite bad weather conditions but couldn’t pick up the mountaineers due to dense clouds and very high altitude.

