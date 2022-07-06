‘Missing’ mountaineer Shehroze Kashif traced, returning to camp: father  

GILGIT: Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif and his partner have been spotted returning to base camp 3 of the Nanga Parbat, a day after he went missing following scaling the ninth highest mountain, ARY NEWS reported.

Kashif Salman, the father of the mountaineer, said that Shehroze Kashif and his partner Afzal were spotted returning to camp 3.

Alhamdulillah #ShehrozeKashif and #FazalAli are seen from basecamp while descending to Camp 3 of #NangaParbat on their own. The duo survived the night at 7350m with their sheer willpower and resilience and resumed descent in the early morning as soon as weather opened. pic.twitter.com/kTW871e9jO — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 6, 2022



“They are returning on their own and were not rescued by anyone,” the father said, hours after he appealed to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for launching a rescue operation for their safe recovery.

Emergency rescue appeal by Shehroze Kashif’s father, Kashif Salman, to Pakistan Army to start rescue operation to save both #ShehrozeKashif and #FazalAli who are stranded on #NangaParbat since last night. Please share this so it reaches the right people!!! @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/SMhEyeI3a0 — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 6, 2022



Shehroze Kashif scaled the top of the Nanga Parbat on Tuesday morning, however, he later lost contact with the base camp later, prompting fear that he along with his co-mountaineer might have encountered an untoward incident while descending owing to harsh weather conditions.

Shehroze Kashif’s achievements

19-year-old Shehroze Kashif recently scaled Nanga Parbat and became the youngest mountaineer to achieve the feat. He also became the first youngest Pakistani to make it to Manaslu in 2021.

Kashif is the world’s youngest person to summit three 8,000-metre high peaks over a span of five months.

In June this year, he pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

In July, the mountaineer made another record as he climbed the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.

