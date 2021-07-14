KMC to conduct operation for demolishing Jubilee Market today

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will conduct an operation today for demolishing Jubilee Market and Iron Market built on the stormwater drain in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The KMC officials said in a statement that they summoned the anti-encroachment team of the South District to commence the operation. Five heavy machines and a workforce will take part in the upcoming operation to demolish the markets built on the stormwater drain.

The officials of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and other institutions will also take part in the anti-encroachment operation, whereas, police officials were also requested to present there for the security of the teams.

Earlier in the month, some shops had been partially destroyed in separate incidents of market floor caving in Karachi’s famous Jubilee market that’s built over a stormwater drain.

Around 10 shops constructed on a drain in Karachi’s Jubilee Market had collapsed on July 1, whereas, the roofs of five more shops had collapsed on July 5 in the second incident.

The locals in the neighbourhood had felt terrified of the chain of grounding events and fear their homes might too be swallowed in the next such development.

The assistant commissioner had sealed the entire market after some shops were subsided.