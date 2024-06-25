Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: George R. R. Martin teases ‘GoT’ spinoff release date

George R.R. Martin, the author of the epic novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘, has finally shared an update regarding the release of the next ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff in the plan, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’.

Acclaimed author and ‘Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin has confirmed the release window for the much-awaited next spinoff prequel series of the HBO hit, which started filming last week.

Based on his book ‘The Hedge Knight’, the upcoming series titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ will debut early next year, confirmed Martin on his blog site, Not a Blog.

“Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES was shot,” he wrote on the site, before confirming, “Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, in 2025.”

“Only six episodes for this one. A novella is considerably shorter than a novel (particularly one of my novels), so there’s less source material,” the author detailed further.

Notably, the six-episodic new prequel takes place 100 years before the events shown in ‘Game of Thrones’, which means around 100 years on from ‘House of the Dragon’.

