Knight Rider returns! Big-screen adaptation confirmed by Universal

Universal Pictures is officially developing a Knight Rider movie, reviving the iconic 1980s TV series for the big screen with the creators of Cobra Kai at the helm.

According to THR, the project will be led by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, who are in negotiations to write the screenplay.

The creative team behind Cobra Kai is also being considered to direct the new Knight Rider movie, while producing under their Counterbalance Entertainment banner.

Joining them are Kelly McCormick and David Leitch of 87North, along with Gary Barber and Chris Stone for Spyglass.

This marks the second major film project for the Cobra Kai trio, following their work on the 2021 film Plan B. Previously, James Wan was linked to a potential remake in 2020, but that version never progressed.

The original Knight Rider series, created by Glenn A. Larson, aired from 1982 to 1986 on NBC, starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight and featuring the iconic AI-powered car KITT, voiced by William Daniels.

Over time, Knight Rider became a global pop culture phenomenon, inspiring spin-offs, merchandise, and video games.

The new Knight Rider movie aims to revive the spirit of the original while introducing a fresh take for modern audiences.

Fans can expect a nostalgic yet action-packed return of Michael Knight and KITT in what promises to be one of the most anticipated reboots in years.

