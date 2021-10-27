Know how to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to Android

Google has announced that users can now transfer their chat history and memories from their WhatsApp account on iPhone to an Android device after the recent Android 12 release.

In a blog released to share the development, Google said that historically, certain types of data were impossible to bring across when switching from an iPhone to Android.

Things like your WhatsApp chat history – those cherished memories, photos, voice messages, and conversations with friends and family — can be really tough to leave behind, and that’s something we wanted to fix.

It, however, said that the transfer was now possible and they had worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and shift WhatsApp history.

The transfer works in a rather simple manner. Take the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. All you need is a Lightning to USB-C cable. You connect your Pixel to your iPhone with it, and then, when prompted during the initial setup of the Pixel, you scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all of your conversations, media, and more to your Pixel.

The data securely travels between the phones. Google says it’s worked closely with WhatsApp to ensure that it remains protected and no one else can ever access your information and files.

The chat history will simply be copied over from the iPhone to the Pixel, and while the transfer is in progress the iPhone will lose the ability to receive new messages from that point forward.