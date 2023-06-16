32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 16, 2023
Kohat: Three people shot dead in rival group's firing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
KOHAT: Three people were shot dead in KP’s Kohat in the wee hours of Friday night, ARY News reported, quoting police.

The armed men of the rival group opened fire at the family in Mirozai area of Kohat, resulting in the death of three people including a woman, while two people sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Basit, Abdul Razzaque and Sanobar. Naeem and Pir Muhamad are identified as injured. The police have shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a case of the incident has been lodged against Usman, Umarzaib and Hashim at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.

