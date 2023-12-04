Kohistan girl murder’s prime suspect arrested

KOHISTAN: Police have arrested the prime suspect in Kohistan girl murder case who was killed for honor when her doctored pictures went viral on social media, ARY News reported.

As per details, DPO Mukhtiar Tanoli said that Kohistan police have arrested the suspect Muhammad Nawaz uncle of the slain girl.

He said that the suspect was presented before the local magistrate court and he was handed over to police on a four-day physical remand.

DRO Mukhtiar said that the girl was murdered after her father and uncle consulted the family about her doctored viral pictures.

Furthermore, the police official stated that so far five suspects have been arrested b connection with the murder case and raids are being conducted for the arrest of other suspects.

Earlier, Kohistan police arrested the slain girl’s paternal uncle, cousin and a relative. The arrested suspects will be presented before a local court, police said.

Moreover, the boy who appeared in the viral photos was also taken into protective custody by the police.

Kohistan girl murder

Police launched an investigation into the alleged murder of a girl by her own family after a video, featuring her and other boys, went viral on social media in Kolai-Palas district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kohistan.

According to police, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was contacted for probe after the pictures of girls and boys went viral on social media. The FIA will investigate the matter and will arrest the fake social media account operators.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted raids to arrest the culprits.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, District Police Officer (DPO) Mukhtiar Tanoli said that a video and separate pictures of two girls along with boys – who are said to have gone into hiding – went viral on social media on November 22.

On Nov 24, DPO Mukhtiar Tanoli said, one of the two girls was murdered by his father and uncle on the orders of a local jigra.

Fortunately, the police rescued the second girl and produced her before a local magistrate to record a statement. The girl said she felt no threat to her life by her family and wanted to go with them instead of being shifted to Dar-ul-Aman, the DPO added.

The district police officer claimed that pictures that went viral are ‘clearly edited’.

The body of the girl was shifted to a nearby health facility for doctors to carry out medico-legal formalities and was later handed over to the family.