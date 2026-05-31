Kohli masterclass helps Bengaluru to retain IPL title in style

AHMEDABAD: India veteran Virat Kohli produced an explosive knock as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a five-wicket ​win over Gujarat Titans to retain their Indian ‌Premier League title on Sunday.

Bengaluru, who ended a 17-season drought by winning their maiden IPL title last year, carried that momentum into this season ​and chased down 156 with ease in 18 overs.

Put ​into bat, Gujarat never found their footing against Bengaluru’s ⁠incisive bowling, losing their in-form openers in the powerplay ​and managing only 155-8 at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium awash in ​red in support of the defending champions.

Bengaluru made light work of the chase, cruising through without any real alarm as Kohli and ​Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16) set the tone early, helping ​the team post 70-2 in the powerplay.

Kohli, famously dubbed the ‘chase master’, tore into the ‌attack ⁠with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, including three sixes and nine fours, also bringing up his fastest IPL fifty to take his tally to 68 half-centuries and nine hundreds.

Gujarat ​lost their leading ​scorers Shubman ⁠Gill and Sai Sudharsan early to slump to 45-2 in the powerplay, and though Washington ​Sundar struck an unbeaten 50 off 37 deliveries, the ​effort ⁠lacked support as the innings never gained momentum.

Bengaluru’s bowling was disciplined and miserly, with none conceding more than 10 an ⁠over, ​as Rasikh Dar claimed three wickets ​while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two