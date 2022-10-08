Kohsar police refuse arresting Rana Sanaullah citing jurisdiction issues

ISLAMABAD: Officers at the Koshar police station of Islamabad refused to arrest Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying his residence is out of their jurisdiction, ARY News reported.

According to details, an anti-corruption team led by Inspector Abdur Rehman reached Kohsar Police station with a non-bailable arrest warrant against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

However, they had to return disappointed as the Koshar police refused to arrest the federal minister citing his residence out of their jurisdiction. The anti-corruption team was advised to contact the police station that has Sanaullah’s residence in its jurisdiction.

The address mentioned on the arrest warrant is from Faisalabad, Kohsar police said.

Earlier today, a special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case.

According to details, senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. An anti-corruption team was formed to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an anti-corruption inquiry.

