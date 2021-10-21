Komal Aziz speaks up about ‘life-changing’ incident

Actor Komal Aziz confessed that she once got caught while cheating in an exam and it went to change her life.

The actor came as a guest in ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh which is hosted by the popular anchorperson Waseem Badami.

The Bay Khudi star said that it all began when she was studying BBA and could not understand a single thing that was being taught.

Komal Aziz mentioned that she wanted to write only what she had memorized in the exam. She made a chit for the answer but she got caught and was suspended for six months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Aziz Khan (@komalazizkhan.official)

The celebrity recalled that she was sent to the United States by her parents on scholarship. She said that the incident changed her life as she got the education she wanted in the first place.

The actor mentioned that celebrities work hard but they don’t get anything out of it because they don’t get their efforts cashed in.

Read More: Model Komal Aziz narrates how flat owner mistreated her family

She was asked if she was on a boat with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Canadian President Justin Trudeau then who will she ask to leave. She replied with Imran Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Aziz Khan (@komalazizkhan.official)

The actor mentioned that the country’s family system it good as the people live in harmony.

Komal Aziz mentioned that corruption sends a bad image of Pakistan in front of the world and requested the people to pay their taxes.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!