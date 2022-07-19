Komal Meer’s Instagram pictures go viral

Showbiz starlet Komal Meer shared a series of pictures on social media which have gone viral.

The ‘Benaam’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a series of picture galleries on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. “𝐴 𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑎𝑓𝑓𝑎𝑖𝑟,” she wrote as the common caption for all Instagram posts.

The shared pictures see Meer in a fuchsia jumpsuit paired with a glam makeup look and beachy waves. The actor kept it accessories-free to let her candy-coloured outfit do all the job in now-viral pictures.

The picture galleries shared by the actor on the social platform garnered an immense response from her huge fanbase and showbiz celebs alike, as leading divas of the industry flocked to the comment section of posts to hype Meer.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor Zara Noor Abbas termed Meer as her ‘favourite candy’, while, the ‘Aik Sitam Aur’ star Anmol Baloch dropped an ‘evil eye’ sticker in the comments section for the actor.

Komal Meer who boasts millions of followers on her official social media accounts is quite frequent with her Instagram postings. She often shares glimpses of her personal as well as professional life on the feed of the social platform.

Komal started her showbiz career with modelling and soon paved her way to acting jobs. She once revealed to have never thought of acting as a profession and had not watched a lot of dramas before her debut, while she also stated that her mother used to accompany her to sets and interviews in the initial days.

Komal Meer was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ alongside Anoushey Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Nadia Hussain Khan, Ghana Ali, and Noor Hassan among others.

