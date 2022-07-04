Komal Meer’s latest pictures goes viral

The latest pictures of rising Pakistan actor and model Komal Meer are going viral across social media platforms.

Komal Meer’s viral pictures on the visuals-sharing application Instagram see her posing for the pictures in a stylish western outfit. The viral pictures got thousands of likes from netizens.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas complimented her looks by writing Itni Pyari? (how beautiful?).

Komal Meer takes to Instagram where she shares pictures from her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes of her projects.

Earlier, she shared images of her in an all-blue outfit.

The celebrity started her showbiz career with modelling and soon managed to make her way to acting jobs. She once revealed to have never thought of acting as a profession and haven’t watched a lot of dramas before her debut.

The Benaam star also disclosed that her mother used to accompany her to sets and interviews in the initial days.

Her last project was ARY Digital serial Benaam. The plot revolved around twin sisters Aiza and Aimal, who are orphans and living with their stepfather, despite having a real father, who left them before they were born.

Throughout life, they faced financial hardships and got ill treatment from other family members.

The cast included Anoushay Abbasi, Shazeal Shoukat, Waseem Abbas, Babar Ali, Nadia Hussain, Noor Hassan, Ghana Ali, Anam Tanveer and others.

