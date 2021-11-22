Korangi factory fire case: House owner refuses to pay compensation

KARACHI: The owner of the house has refused to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased labourers who lost their lives in the Korangi factory fire incident, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The hearing of Mehran factory fire case was held in the sessions court.

House owner, Tariq Faisal and the factory owner Ali Hassan Mahta earlier had agreed to pay compensation to the heirs of the deceased labourers, but today, the sources claimed that the house owner refused to pay the compensation.

60 per cent of the aount was to be paid by the owner and 40% by the house owner, where the factory was built, but now the owner will pay the compensation after refusal of the house owner.

Read more: COURT POSTPONES VERDICT ON BAIL PLEAS OF KORANGI FACTORY OWNER, OTHERS

Mahta is handing over cheque of Rs1 million to the heirs today, while the rest of the amount will be paid in the three years instalment.

In August, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!