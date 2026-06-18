Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are opening up about a heartbreaking loss they experienced before welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen.

In Barker’s upcoming documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, which premiered in New York on June 13, the couple revealed that they suffered a miscarriage shortly after they began dating in 2021.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the pair learned they were expecting a baby girl six months into their relationship and had planned to name her Tulip.

However, during a routine three-month appointment, they were told that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“When we lost the baby, we were devastated,” Kardashian Barker says in the documentary. “We cried for days.”

The Hulu documentary is set to premiere on August 13 and offers an intimate look at the Blink-182 drummer’s life, including the couple’s emotional journey to parenthood.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 47, and Travis Barker, 50, later welcomed son Rocky Thirteen, now 2½. The reality star is also mom to Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Barker is father to son Landon, 22, daughter Alabama, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 27, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.