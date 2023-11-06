Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome their first child together

American socialite and reality TV star, Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her first child with musician Travis Barker, media outlets reported on Saturday.

Reportedly, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, who announced the pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 concert where Travis Barker, 47, was performing, and later revealed that she is expecting a boy with her husband, has welcomed her first child with the drummer.

More details regarding the name and birthplace of the baby are awaited.

For the unversed, ‘The Kardashians’ star tied the knot with Barker in a lavish Italy wedding in May 2022.

Earlier this year, the eldest of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan shared on social media that she was rushed to the hospital for an ‘urgent fetal surgery’ to save the baby’s life.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian and Barker are also parents of six other children they had with previous partners.

