KP announces to regularise ad hoc teachers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced to regularise all teachers working on ad hoc basis from the date of appointment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the provincial chief executive announced the development during a meeting with a delegation of Young Teachers Association in Peshawar.

During the meeting, CM Mahmood Khan announced to maintain the seniority of permanent teachers from the date of appointment. “The annual increment of these teachers will also be included in the basic salary”, the KP CM announced.

Mahmood Khan said that he has signed the summary for regularisation of ad hoc teachers. “After the approval from provincial cabinet, the bill for regularising ad hoc teachers will be sent to the KP assembly,” he told the delegation.

The Chief Minister further said that the provincial government had already completed all the formalities to regularise all teachers who are working on an ad hoc basis. However, he said, the teachers protest in this regard was unjustified.

He pointed out that the education sector has been a priority of the provincial government from day one. “Along with other educational reforms, thousands of teachers were recruited on merit basis,” he said, adding that the ultimate goal was to improve the quality of education in the province.

Giving details about the provincial Budget 2022-23, the chief minister noted that the government had decided to regularise 63,000 ad hoc employees.

Meanwhile, the young teachers delegation has acknowledged the Chief Minister’s announcement for regularisation of ad hoc teachers.

“The government has taken unprecedented steps for the education sector”, the delegation said, adding that such measures in the field of education are commendable.

It is pertinent to mention here that the protesting teachers announced to call off their sit-in after holding successful negotiations with former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed a day earlier.

The KP teachers said they were assured by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of his full support during their protest in Bani Gala, sources privy to the development said.

It has been learned by ARY News that the interior minister had planned to use force against the protesting teachers and in this regard rubber bullets and shells were also brought by the police.

