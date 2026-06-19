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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to unveil Rs21.5 trillion budget today

  • By Nawab Sher
    • -
  • Jun 19, 2026
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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to unveil Rs21.5 trillion budget today
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