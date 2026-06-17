Tax relief for home buyers announced in Budget 2026-27

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan, Atta Tarar, has announced a significant reduction for citizens buying and selling 5 and 10-marla houses as part of the federal Budget 2026-27.

While speaking at a press conference along with the Federal Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar, Atta Tarar claimed that the budget was based on public relief and the taxes on the purchase and sale of 10-marla houses had been reduced.

Federal Minister for Information revealed that the housing sector supports 12 industries, all of which have been given relief.

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He added that to promote the real estate and the housing sector, the federal government has so far released Rs. 90 billion under the ‘Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Scheme’, to help citizens secure affordable housing.

Atta Tarar further said that the super tax had been abolished for all exporters. He believes that higher profits for exporters would help increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

He described the budget 2026-27 as a positive and relief-providing budget, saying that the budget was designed to benefit all sectors of society.

Responding to a question, Atta Tarar defended the allocation for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which has been set at Rs. 838bn, and said that through the program, over 10 million families, with financial assistance distributed through women beneficiaries.