KP to celebrate Eidul Fitr tomorrow, announces CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday announced to celebrate Eidul Fitr in the province tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by information adviser to CM KP Mahmood Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif.

He said after receiving information of Shawwal moon sighting in KP from 130 places, the provincial government announced to celebrate Eid tomorrow.

“Eidul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow with religious zest and fervour.”

Earlier in the day, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon for the month of Shawwal was not sighted in Pakistan today. Subsequently, the country will celebrate the first day of Eid ul Fitr on Tuesday, May 3.

The main meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair, while the zonal committees met in their respective areas to sight the Shawwal crescent.

The moon, however, could not be sighted anywhere in the country.

“It was decided through consensus that Eid will be observed on May 3 across the country,” said Maulana Azad in a press conference after the moon was not sighted.

