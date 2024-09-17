KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur opposes constitutional amendments

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) opposed the proposed constitutional amendments, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur has voiced strong opposition to the proposed constitutional amendments calling it an “attack on democracy.”

During a media talk in Peshawar, he criticized the amendments and urged self-proclaimed democratic parties to be ashamed of their actions, questioning how such a bill could even be introduced in a democratic system.

He asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stands firmly with the judiciary and will use every constitutional avenue to ensure legitimate rights.

Gandapur further stated that the bill has little chance of being passed or even presented in parliament.

He added that the Islam promotes harmony and prayed for hatred to be removed from people’s hearts.