KP CM announces 35pc cut in fuel quota for govt employees

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Friday announced a 35 percent cut in fuel quota for government employees in the province following an unprecedented hike in petrol prices by Rs60 in a week, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan came after netizens including federal minister Faisal Subzwari, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others demanded a cut in salaries and fuel quota for government employees after Rs60 increase in petroleum prices.

عوامی مفاد اور خزانے پر بوجھ کم کرنے کیلئے

سرکاری اداروں میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کے اخراجات پر 35 فیصد کٹ کا اعلان ۔عوام کا پیسہ صرف عوام پر خرچ کرنے کیلئے مزید اقدامات کرینگےقائد عمران خان کی قیادت میں عوام کو امپورٹڈ حکومت کے ظالمانہ اقدامات کے نقصان سے بچانے کیلئے متحرک ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/NRVFhJDe6a — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) June 3, 2022



Before CM KP, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also approved a 40 percent cut in fuel quota approved for him, provincial ministers and provincial government officials in order to share the burden of masses who have been hit hard by the incumbent federal government following a Rs60 per litre hike in fuel prices in a week.

The chief minister while announcing a cut on fuel quota for government officials said that the treasury should not suffer the entire burden of a fuel hike. “Overburdening the treasury means overburdening the masses,” he said and announced that a 40 percent cut in fuel quota will be applied to the chief minister, ministers and government officials.

CM Sindh reduced the 40 % fuel ⛽️ Quota of cabinet members and government officials due to current inflation on petroleum prices. Purpose of this decision is to reduce financial burden on government. — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) June 3, 2022

