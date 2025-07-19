web analytics
Court orders to arrest KP CM Gandapur in liquor case

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a 2016 case involving the alleged recovery of liquor and illegal arms, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti, ordered law enforcement to arrest and produce Gandapur before the court.

The directive came after Gandapur failed to appear at the hearing, and his request for exemption from attendance was rejected.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the repeated absence of the accused and the lack of compliance with prior directives.

The hearing has been adjourned until July 21, 2025, with instructions for the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to ensure Gandapur’s presence at the next session.

It is important tot note here that the police claimed to have recovered weapons and liquor from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on 30th October 2016.

Read More: CM Gandapur challenges opposition with no-confidence dare

According to the police, Ali Amin Gandapur’s car was stopped and searched at a check post at the Rukhsana Bangash road when he was going to the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The police searched the car and claimed to have recovered the weapons and ammunition from the vehicle.

The weapons were displayed at Bara Kahu police station of Islamabad, which included four Kalashnikovs, ammunition, tear-gas fire gun and bullet proof vests.

