KP CM Gandapur issues fresh ‘warning’ to governor Kundi

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur once took a jibe at Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, asking him to ‘stay within the limits’, ARY News reported.

“If Faisal Karim Kundi does not stay within the limits, he will be thrown out on the streets,” the chief minister said in a statement.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Faisal Karim Kundi is not his relative anymore as ‘I do not consider any thief a relative or a friend’.

The chief minister also warned to stop giving Faisal Karim Kundi petrol, food, and other benefits if he continues to criticise him.

Ali Amin Gandapur went on to say that Faisal Karim Kundi to ask his chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardai about how he got admission to Oxford University

Read More: War of words between CM Gandapur, Faisal Kundi intensifies

Earlier, the war of words intensified between K Ali Amin Gandapur and newly-appointed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the former threatening to block latter’s grant.

The altercation appeared to have started after CM Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering, threatened to occupy the governor’s house if the governor’s rule was imposed in the province.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, if it was imposed, the people would occupy both the Governor’s House and CM House as only people’s rule is permissible in the province.

Responding to the Gandapur’s statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor’s House if Gandapur attacked it.

“If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets.” He claimed that he has experience in handling the political hooligans.