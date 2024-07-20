KP CM Gandapur sends defamation notice to governor Kundi

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notice demanded the Governor to retract his statement and apologize for claiming that the chief minister had signed the draft of Operation Istehkam Pakistan in the Apex Committee meeting.

The notice stated that the Governor had made this statement on TV and if the Governor does not apologize, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 million.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur called to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss Operation Istehkam Pakistan, address the current situation and foster peace in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war of words intensified between Ali Amin Gandapur and newly-appointed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with the former threatening to block latter’s grant.

The altercation appeared to have started after CM Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a public gathering, threatened to occupy the governor’s house if the governor’s rule was imposed in the province.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, if it was imposed, the people would occupy both the Governor’s House and CM House as only people’s rule is permissible in the province.

Responding to the Gandapur’s statement, Faisal Karim Kundi said he knew how to protect the Governor’s House if Gandapur attacked it.

“If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets.” He claimed that he has experience in handling the political hooligans.