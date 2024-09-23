KP CM Gandapur’s aide takes notice of 54,000 Malaria cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Gandapur’s Health Adviser Ehtesham Ali on Monday took notice of 54,000 cases of malaria reported from different parts of the province this year.

He directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) of the respective districts to take immediate measures for malaria control and submit a report to his office.

The Health Adviser said that the southern districts were currently under the grip of malaria disease and emergency measures were being taken in this regard, adding that due to climate change the vector-borne diseases were increasing rapidly.

Referring to a report of the health department, he said that district Khyber remained most affected where 10,000 cases of malaria were registered from January 2024 to August. Similarly, 6,000 were reported from Shangla for the first time, 3,000 from Battagram, 4,000 from DI Khan, 2,000 from Tank and Karak and 3,000 from Lakki Marwat.

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health department shared the active number of dengue cases across the province.

According to a report released by KP Health Department, the number of active dengue cases stands 137 across the province.

The report said the province reported 356 cases in 2024 so far, out of which 219 people regained their health and were to their homes, while 91 people are still hospitalised in the province.

Peshawar remained top with 106 dengue cases, while Abbottabad second with 62, Nowshera, 36, Hangu, 28, Banu, 15 and Swabi reported 17 dengue cases in 2024 so far.