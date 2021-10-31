KP CM lays foundation stone of Women & Children Hospital in Swabi

SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has laid the foundation stone of the Women & Children Hospital in Swabi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

KP CM Mahmood Khan, while laying the foundation stone today, said that inflation will be controlled and all loans will be cleared soon.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will rule in all parts of the country by 2023.

He said that PTI workers will not leave their leader and their support will help Imran Khan to make the country a prosperous and developed state. Mahmood Khan slammed that the opposition is a gang of unemployed people.

Earlier in the day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will get the maximum benefit from the completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

READ: KP CM GIVES ONE-MONTH DEADLINE TO INTRODUCE E-SUMMARY SYSTEM

“We have laid the foundation of projects that will initiate a road to progress in the province,” the speaker said while addressing a public gathering in Swabi on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser said the network of motorways in the province will improve the socio-economic condition of the people besides creating job opportunities under the banner of CPEC.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said inflation in the country is due to the flawed policies of the previous incapable regimes.

“Imran Khan is bringing the country on the track of progress and soon inflation will be brought down and debts will be repaid under the leadership of the prime minister,” Mahmood Khan said.

He asked the public not to leave the captain- while referring towards PM Imran Khan- in his testing times and stay patient as soon all difficulties would be over.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan took many steps for the welfare of downtrodden segments of society.

He said after the successful completion of the Sehat Insaf Health Card Scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will be launched in Punjab this year.

Murad Saeed said the Prime Minister has raised his voice for the Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) at international forums.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!