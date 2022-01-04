KP extends health emergency amid Omicron variant

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has extended the health emergency across the province for three months amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19.

According to the notification issued by the provincial government, the health emergency has been extended after an increasing number of Omicron strain cases of the COVID-19.

As per the notification, the emergency will remain enforced till March 31.

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are on the rise in the country. At least 14 more people tested positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Islamabad during the past 24 hours.

Read more: Pakistan starts COVID-19 booster jabs for people over 30

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem had confirmed that 14 new Omicron cases have been reported in Islamabad, taking the overall tally of cases to 114.

The district administration had asked citizens to wear face masks and undergo COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!