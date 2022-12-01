KP govt started preparations for next elections: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Thursday that preparations have been started for the next elections, ARY News reported.

Mahmood Khan, while addressing an event today, said that he would not delay any orders that come from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. The KP CM said that assemblies will be dissolved immediately following Imran Khan’s orders.

He claimed that the KP government also started the preparations for the next elections. Khan said that the ‘imported government’ is trying to run away from organising fresh elections.

He ruled out the possibility of the governor’s rule in KP. He expressed full confidence in the party lawmakers and said that the PTI lawmakers will never sell their consciences.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi assured former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of ‘dissolving’ the Punjab Assembly without any delay.

According to details, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi called on the former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political and administrative were discussed. The rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly were also reviewed in the meeting. The participants also expressed their determination to fight ‘every unconstitutional tactic’ of the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan noted that he has summoned a meeting of Punjab Parliamentary Party tomorrow. “A final consultation on the future of Punjab Assembly will be held in the meeting,” he added. Khan also lambasted the incumbent government for ‘destroying’ the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi assured that there would be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly once PTI chairman gave the call. “The provincial assembly belonged to the former prime minister,” he said, adding that they will support Imran’s every decision.

