Thursday, December 1, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Punjab no-trust motion: PML-N faces opposition within party

test

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is facing opposition within the party on the no-trust motion against the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N is facing opposition from within the party as several senior leaders are not in favour of a no-trust motion until the party has enough numbers to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government.

The senior leaders who are opposing the no-trust motion said that the party should wait as 18 PML-N MPAs are still suspended.

However, the PML-N provincial leadership in Punjab is in favour of a no-trust motion against the PTI-led Punjab government.

The opposition needs to have 186 members support out of the total 371 members to make the no-trust motion successful. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have 180 members, out of which PML-N have 167, PPP 7, independent members 5 and 1 member is from the Rah-e-Haq party.

The PDM still need 24 more members’ support to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government through a no-trust motion.

Read more: PTI LIKELY TO MAKE DECISION ON QUITTING ASSEMBLIES IN NEXT TWO WEEKS

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary parties on Sunday to discuss the decision regarding quitting assemblies.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.