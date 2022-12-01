Punjab no-trust motion: PML-N faces opposition within party

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is facing opposition within the party on the no-trust motion against the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s government, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PML-N is facing opposition from within the party as several senior leaders are not in favour of a no-trust motion until the party has enough numbers to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government.

The senior leaders who are opposing the no-trust motion said that the party should wait as 18 PML-N MPAs are still suspended.

However, the PML-N provincial leadership in Punjab is in favour of a no-trust motion against the PTI-led Punjab government.

The opposition needs to have 186 members support out of the total 371 members to make the no-trust motion successful. Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have 180 members, out of which PML-N have 167, PPP 7, independent members 5 and 1 member is from the Rah-e-Haq party.

The PDM still need 24 more members’ support to oust the current PTI-led Punjab government through a no-trust motion.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary parties on Sunday to discuss the decision regarding quitting assemblies.

