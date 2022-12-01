PTI likely to make decision on quitting assemblies in next two weeks

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Sindh and Balochistan parliamentary parties on Sunday to discuss the decision regarding quitting assemblies, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

According to sources, the former premier summoned PTI Members of Sindh and Balochistan Assembly (MPAs) to his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

Sindh parliamentary delegation, headed by Khurram Sher Zaman, will meet the party Chairman on Sunday.

The final decision regarding quitting assemblies would be taken by PTI chief Imran Khan after consulting parliamentary leaders, say sources.

According to earlier reports, PML-N and allies will likely to use two options in hand to thwart a bid to dissolve the provincial legislature. Governor Baligh ur Rehman will ask Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on December 1st, to get fresh vote of confidence from the house, while with a break of one to two hours, the opposition parties’ MPAs will file a no-confidence motion against the chief minister.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

