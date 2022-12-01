Pervaiz Elahi assures Imran Khan of ‘dissolving assembly’ without delay

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi has assured former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of ‘dissolving’ the Punjab Assembly without any delay, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi called on the former premier at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi were also present.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to political and administrative were discussed. The rules of procedure of the Punjab Assembly were also reviewed in the meeting. The participants also expressed their determination to fight ‘every unconstitutional tactic’ of the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan noted that he has summoned a meeting of Punjab Parliamentary Party tomorrow. “A final consultation on the future of Punjab Assembly will be held in the meeting,” he added. Khan also lambasted the incumbent government for ‘destroying’ the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi assured that there would be no delay in dissolving the Punjab Assembly once PTI chairman gave the call. “The provincial assembly belonged to the former prime minister,” he said, adding that they will support Imran’s every decision.

“We fully support those we choose to ally ourselves with,” the Punjab CM said, adding that those creating misunderstandings will fail as they did in the past. He also welcomed the opposition for tabling a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly, saying: “It will fail like it did in the past.”

Pervaiz Elahi claimed that the opposition did not have the requisite numbers for passing the no-confidence motion. “Governor’s rule can also not be imposed when the assembly is in session,” he said, advising the opposition to go over the assembly’s Rules of Business before speaking.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the government would be forced to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution. “The opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for caretaker government,” he added.

