KP introduces Dastak mobile app to facilitate citizens

PESHAWAR: The local government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) launched a unique mobile application called Dastak to facilitate the citizens of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the restoration of the health card and introduction of online license renewal for overseas Pakistanis, the CM of KP – Ali Amin Gandapur – launched another initiative to facilitate the people of the province.

Digital KP of @GovernmentKP easy access to services for citizens being undertaken Public Services Portal, E-Payments, E-Stamps, making all basic services online (birth certificates) etc. @KPChiefMinister has ordered making all govt data public for transparency. More to come… pic.twitter.com/BpuO888gQx — Faisal Amin Khan (@FaisalAminKhan) March 31, 2024

A groundbreaking mobile application named Dastak – a KP Public Service Delivery Portal – has been launched, offering convenient access to essential services.

READ: KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats

The application will allow the convenience of citizens of the province to obtain birth, and death certificates, and domiciles from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the app will provide services for acquiring divorce certificates and facilitating e-property transfers for its citizens.

Moreover, to further enhance accessibility and convenience, Citizen Facilitation Centers are being established across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.