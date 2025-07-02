Advisory issued for tourists during monsoon after Swat tragedy 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Wednesday issued a safety advisory for tourists and travelers during the monsoon season, cautioning them about the risks posed by heavy rains, including flash floods, landslides, and slippery roads, which can make travel hazardous.

Tourists are advised to check the latest weather forecasts from the Meteorological Department before planning their trips and to avoid visiting flood-prone or affected areas, said an official release adding that extra care should be taken when traveling through hilly regions, narrow routes, or areas where roads may be slippery due to rain.

Travelers are also urged to avoid unnecessary journeys, particularly during periods of bad weather.

In case of an emergency, tourists should immediately contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Helpline at 1422.

The department emphasized that the safety of visitors is its top priority and requested everyone to follow these precautions to ensure a safe travel experience during the monsoon season.

It is worth mentioning here that the Swat disaster on June 27, this year claimed the lives of at least 14 tourists, swept away by flash floods in the Swat River, as three survivors and 14 bodies recovered.

According to DC Swat, a total of 17 people were caught in a sudden surge of water while gathered near the riverbank.

DC stated that among the victims, 10 were residents of Daska in Punjab, six were from Mardan, and one was a local resident of Swat.