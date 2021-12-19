KP LG polls: Celebratory gunfire kills councillor in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The general councillor who emerged victorious from Pesahwar’s Village Council election was killed in celebratory gunfire on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, political workers in Peshawar’s Surizai area fired bullets to celebrate the victory which had hit Mohammad Zakriya, the winning candidate.

He received multiple bullet injuries and was killed on the spot.

Mohammad Zakriya Khan had won the election on a General Councillor seat for the local Village Council.

The polling for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at 5:00 pm and counting of votes is underway.

The polling, which kicked off at 8:00 AM, continued till 5:00 PM.

The districts where local government elections are being held included Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

The polls in the rest of the province will be held in January in the second phase.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed elections in some tehsils after clash reported between political parties.

Around 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths were set up, out of which 4,188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

According to statistics, 2587 candidates are taking part in the KP elections for general councilor seats in Peshawar.

