KP local government polls 2021: Results start pouring in as vote count continues

The polling for local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded at 5:00 pm and counting of votes is underway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling, which kicked off at 8:00 AM, continued till 5:00 PM.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results for the local government elections in 17 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts have started pouring in.

Unofficial Results

According to the first unofficial result of LG polls obtained by ARY News, Awami National Party’s (ANP) candidate Ghulam Haqqani has been declared winner in Razar tehsil of Swabi. The ANP candidate bagged 22,743 votes while PTI candidate Buland Iqbal secured 13,023 votes.

JUI-F candidate Maulana Momin Shah remained third with 2,283 votes.

Kohat District Unofficial Results

For Kohat mayor election, independent candidate Shafi Jan was leading with 6696 votes. JUI-F candidate Sher Zaman is behind with 6190 votes, according to unofficial results.

Peshawar District Unofficial Results

For the Peshawar city mayor election, JUI-F’s Zubair Ali is in the lead with 10,281 votes with PTI’s Rizwan Bangash in trails with 9,348 votes.

Bannu District Unofficial Results

Bannu’s Wazir Tehsil Chairman Seat:

JUI-F candidate Mastoor Khan emerged victorious by securing 3200 votes. Indp candidate Irfanullah remained second.

Bannu Tehsil Kaki chairman Seat:

PTI’s Junaidur Rasheed emerged winner. He got 4491 votes, according to unofficial results.

Bannu Tehsil Miryan Chairman Seat:

Independent candidate Kamal Shah was declared winner after securing 11,885 votes. PTI candidate Shah Khan remained second with 6,370 votes, according to unofficial results of all polling stations.

Mayor Election

In Bannu mayor election, PTI’s Iqbal Jadoon leads with 14622 votes while JUI-F’s Irfan Durrani is behind with 14326 votes.

Mardan District Unofficial Results

In Mardan, ANP’s Himayatullah leading with 14253 votes on mayor seat. He is behind with JUI-F candidate Amanat Shah who has secured 10253 votes.

Buner District Unofficial Results:

Chairman seat

PTI candidate leading in Buner’s Mandand Tehsil.

Buner Tehsil Gadezai

Buner’s Gagra Tehsil

PTI candidate was in the lead with 9,738 votes.

The districts where local government elections are being held included Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur.

The polls in the rest of the province will be held in January in the second phase.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed elections in some tehsils after clash reported between political parties.

Around 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths were set up, out of which 4,188 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 2,507 most sensitive.

According to statistics, 2587 candidates are taking part in the KP elections for general councilor seats in Peshawar.

2,032 Candidates Elected Unopposed

2,032 candidates have been elected unopposed during the first phase of local government (LG) polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in 17 districts.

In Peshawar, 62 candidates have been elected unopposed on general seats, 145 on women seats, 105 on farmers seats, 45 on minorities seats.

In Nowshera, 12 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats, 51 on women seats, 19 on farmers seats, 34 on youth seats and 11 on minorities seats.

Nine candidates were elected unopposed on general seats in Charsadda, 55 on women seats, 9 on farmers seats, 30 on youth seats and 9 on minorities seats.

Twenty-four candidates were elected unopposed on general seats in the Khyber district, 51 on women seats, 18 on farmers seats, 30 on youth seats and 12 on minorities seats.

In Mohmand district, 15 have been elected unopposed on women seats, 5 on youth seats, whereas, 9 on general seats in Mardan, 99 on women seats, 38 on farmers seats, 68 on youth seats and 15 on youth seats.

In Swabi, 18 candidates were elected unopposed on general seats, 84 on women seats, 40 on farmers seats, 57 on youth seats and two on minorities seats.

In Kohat, six were elected unopposed on general seats, 61 on women seats, 8 on farmers seats, 23 on youth seats and 10 on minorities seats.

In Karak, nine candidates were elected unopposed on women seats, one on farmers seat, two on minorities seats. In Hangu, 14 were elected unopposed on general seats, 24 on women seats, 16 on farmers seats and one on minorities seats.

In Bannu, three were elected unopposed on general seats, 22 on women seats, 5 on farmers seats, 11 on youth seats and 7 on minorities seats.

In Lakki Marwat, 11 were elected unopposed on women seats, 3 on farmers seats, 11 on youth seats and 5 on minorities seats. In Dera Ismail Khan, 12 were elected unopposed on general seats, 53 on women seats, 12 on farmers seats, 28 on youth seats and minorities seats.

DIK mayoral elections postponed

Voting for the election of Dera Ismail Khan mayor city council was deferred after ANP’s candidate Mohammad Umar Khattab was shot dead on Saturday.

