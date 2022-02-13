KP LG polls: Re-polling begins in 13 districts under tight security

PESHAWAR: Re-polling in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for local government (LG) has kicked off on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The polling process that began at 8 am will continue until 5pm without any break, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

More than 500 polling stations have been set up in total for the re-polling for KP LG polls.

According to the Election Commission, the re-polling is being held on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections due to brawl and the deaths of candidates.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar. Security arrangements have also been made for the maintenance of law and order on Election Day.

Earlier on February 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the voting for the second phase of KP LG polls will be held on March 31.

The returning officers had issued public notices regarding poll date for the second phase of local bodies elections in seven districts each of Malakand and Hazara divisions and four tribal districts.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict that postponed the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

